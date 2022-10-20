Pool Non-GAAP EPS of $4.76 beats by $0.17, revenue of $1.62B beats by $20M

  • Pool press release (NASDAQ:POOL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.76 beats by $0.17.
  • Revenue of $1.62B (+14.9% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
  • “Overall, we believe long-term industry dynamics (including product upgrade trends, growth in the installed base of pools and increasing pool values) remain positive. We are well-positioned to achieve strong results through the remainder of the year and beyond, because we have the best talent in the industry, a broad product offering for our customers and a customer-focused discipline ingrained in our culture. Based on our results to-date and expectations for the remainder of the year, we are narrowing our annual earnings guidance range to $18.50 to $19.05 per diluted share, including the impact of year-to-date tax benefits of $0.24,” said Arvan.
  • Consensus for FY2022 is $18.86.

