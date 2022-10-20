UBS expands Microsoft partnership to boost cloud footprint

Oct. 20, 2022 7:13 AM ETUBS Group AG (UBS), MSFTBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

  • UBS (NYSE:UBS) has expanded its partnership with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to boost its public cloud footprint over the next five years.
  • The investment banking firm plans to have over 50% of its applications running in the Microsoft Azure (MSFT) cloud.
  • In 2018, when UBS announced its cloud strategy, leveraging its strategic partnership with Microsoft, it planned to move one-third of its applications to public cloud within four years.
  • The partnership has now been expanded to include the co-development of innovations and greater collaboration in areas such as carbon reduction.
  • UBS (UBS) and Microsoft (MSFT) have jointly developed a Carbon Aware API to provide recommendations on how to schedule workloads that require heavy compute power during times when clean, renewable or low-carbon sources of electricity are most available.
  • In addition, they are exploring ways in which AI and data can be used to enhance services for clients and employees.

