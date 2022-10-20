Philip Morris International edges higher after earnings topper, guidance lift

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) moved higher in early trading on Thursday after the company beat Q3 estimates and raised its revenue growth outlook.

On a pro forma basis, organic revenue increased by 6.9%, primarily driven by total shipment volume growth of 2.3%, the continued favorable mix shift from cigarettes to smoke-free products, and a favorable total pricing variance.

During Q3, revenue from smoke-free products accounted for 30.1% of total revenue.

Market share for heated tobacco units in IQOS markets was up by 1.3 points to 7.7% on a pro forma basis. Total IQOS users at the end of the quarter were estimated to be up 22% year-over-year to 19.5M, of which approximately 13.5M had switched to IQOS and stopped smoking.

"IQOS's excellent momentum continued in the quarter, with heated tobacco unit volume and share growth across all key geographies, driven in part by ILUMA's strong performance in initial launch markets. This was complemented by the robust performance of our combustible tobacco portfolio, reflecting essentially stable shipment volume, encouraging international market share growth and accelerated pricing."

The company noted that its smoke-free transformation continues at a rapid pace, which reinforces its aim to become a majority smoke-free company by net revenues in 2025.

Shares of PM rose 0.86% to $87.21 in premarket trading on Thursday.