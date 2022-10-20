Sempra (NYSE:SRE) said Thursday that Port Arthur LNG and Bechtel have amended the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the proposed Phase 1 liquefaction project in Texas, which includes an updated price of ~$10.5B.

Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 is permitted and expected to include two natural gas liquefaction trains and liquefied natural gas storage tanks, and associated facilities capable of producing as much as 13.5M metric tons/year of LNG; a similarly sized Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project is under active marketing and development.

Earlier this year, Sempra Infrastructure (SRE) announced the substantial completion of marketing for Phase 1.

Sempra (SRE) stands to benefit from Russia's curtailment of natural gas supplies to Europe, Yannick Frey writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.