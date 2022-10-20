Sempra's final contract to build Port Arthur LNG project totals ~$10.5B

Oct. 20, 2022 7:19 AM ETSempra (SRE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

gas burner

posteriori/E+ via Getty Images

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) said Thursday that Port Arthur LNG and Bechtel have amended the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the proposed Phase 1 liquefaction project in Texas, which includes an updated price of ~$10.5B.

Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 is permitted and expected to include two natural gas liquefaction trains and liquefied natural gas storage tanks, and associated facilities capable of producing as much as 13.5M metric tons/year of LNG; a similarly sized Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project is under active marketing and development.

Earlier this year, Sempra Infrastructure (SRE) announced the substantial completion of marketing for Phase 1.

Sempra (SRE) stands to benefit from Russia's curtailment of natural gas supplies to Europe, Yannick Frey writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.