Vertiv gains on report activist Starboard has taken stake
Oct. 20, 2022
- Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) rose 6.8% in premarket trading on a report that activist Starboard Value has a built a sizeable stake in the company that provides equipment and services providers to data centers.
- Starboard is said to be advocating for operational improvements and has had talks with Vertiv's (VRT) management, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report.
- Starboard CEO Jeff Smith is expected to discuss the Vertiv (VRT) investment at the Capitalize for Kids Investor conference for charity in Toronto on Thursday, according to the report.
- The Vertiv (VRT) report comes after news on Tuesday that Starboard reportedly took a "significant" stake in Salesforce (CRM), which Smith discussed at the 13D Monitor Active-Passive Investor Summit in New York City.
