Vertiv gains on report activist Starboard has taken stake

Oct. 20, 2022 7:23 AM ETVertiv Holdings Co (VRT)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments

Server room background

piranka

  • Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) rose 6.8% in premarket trading on a report that activist Starboard Value has a built a sizeable stake in the company that provides equipment and services providers to data centers.
  • Starboard is said to be advocating for operational improvements and has had talks with Vertiv's (VRT) management, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report.
  • Starboard CEO Jeff Smith is expected to discuss the Vertiv (VRT) investment at the Capitalize for Kids Investor conference for charity in Toronto on Thursday, according to the report.
  • The Vertiv (VRT) report comes after news on Tuesday that Starboard reportedly took a "significant" stake in Salesforce (CRM), which Smith discussed at the 13D Monitor Active-Passive Investor Summit in New York City.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.