Takeda inks licensing deal for gluten disorder therapy

Takeda (NYSE:TAK) signed a licensing agreement with Zedira and Dr. Falk Pharma to develop ZED1227/TAK-227 for treating celiac disease (CD).

CD is an immune reaction to eating gluten which happens in the small intestine. Over time, this reaction damages the small intestine's lining and can cause diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss and anemia, among other symptoms.

Takeda said TAK-227, which is in Phase 2b development, is a potential first-in-class therapy designed to prevent the immune response to gluten in CD and that there are currently no approved therapies for the disease.

Under the agreement, Takeda and Dr. Falk Pharma will carry out global clinical studies of TAK-227 in CD.

Takeda will receive an exclusive license to develop and commercialize TAK-227 in the U.S. and other territories outside of Europe, Canada, Australia and China, the Japanese drugmaker said in a press release on Thursday.

Zedira and Dr. Falk Pharma will receive an upfront payment and are eligible to receive potential development, regulatory and commercial milestones, plus royalties on net sales.

Discovered by Zedira, Dr. Falk Pharma licensed the European rights to ZED1227 from Zedira in 2011 and took over responsibility for preclinical and clinical development, Takeda added.

Takeda noted that besides TAK-227, it is developing two other CD therapies — TAK-062 and TAK-101 — which have recently entered phase 2 trials.