China holds emergency talks with semiconductor companies after US export controls: report

China is holding a number of emergency talks with several semiconductor companies to understand the impact they are facing from the U.S. export controls, Bloomberg reported.

The news outlet, citing sources, noted that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology met with executives from Yangtze Memory Technologies and Dawning Information Industry to discuss the new rules, which are aimed at stifling the use of certain chips for certain technological and military uses.

Bloomberg added that some of the participants at the meeting said the new export controls could be catastrophic for their companies, as well as the broader semiconductor industry.

It is unclear how China will respond, if at all, the news outlet added.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) was higher in premarket trading on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the Commerce Department published new rules that said companies seeking verification to sell to China would be faced with a "presumption of denial" standard if they produce DRAM chips below 18 nm, above 128 layers for NAND chips and below 14 nm for logic chips and would have to apply for a license.

There has been increased focus on China's semiconductor industry, in particular Yangtze Memory Technologies, in recent weeks after GOP lawmakers threatened Apple (AAPL) to not use its memory chips in iPhones.

Apple (AAPL) said it was examining the use of chips from Yangtze Memory Technologies in iPhones for China, but appears to have dropped those plans due to pressure from U.S. lawmakers.

A number of companies have reportedly received one-year reprieves from the new export controls set forth by the Biden Administration, including Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), as they have plants operating in China.