Sylla gold announces private placement of $1M

Oct. 20, 2022 7:29 AM ETSylla Gold Corp. (SYG:CA), SYGCFBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Sylla Gold (OTCQB:SYGCF) to raise $1M through a non-brokered private placement of up to 10M units at a price of $0.10/unit.
  • Each unit shall be comprised of one common share in the capital of the company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.
  • Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share at a price of $0.15/common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
  • The proceeds from the offering will be used by the company for corporate and general working capital purposes, and exploration activities.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.