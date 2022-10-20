Sylla gold announces private placement of $1M
Oct. 20, 2022 7:29 AM ETSylla Gold Corp. (SYG:CA), SYGCFBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Sylla Gold (OTCQB:SYGCF) to raise $1M through a non-brokered private placement of up to 10M units at a price of $0.10/unit.
- Each unit shall be comprised of one common share in the capital of the company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.
- Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share at a price of $0.15/common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
- The proceeds from the offering will be used by the company for corporate and general working capital purposes, and exploration activities.
