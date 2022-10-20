Wingstop downgraded at Truist on low-income consumer concerns

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist as economic conditions appear unfavorable for the chain into 2023.

Equity analyst Jake Bartlett said that while the restaurant should be able to maintain strong same store sales trends, the valuation appears stretched. Additionally, “a pressured lower income consumer” is seen as raising risks into 2023.

While this is not purely a valuation call, the impact on our DCF valuation from rising risk-free rates increases the bar for strong SSS and development to create shareholder value,” he advised clients on Thursday. “We expect development to remain solid, but see [near-term] risk (our web scrape shows 3Q22 a miss), driven by macro uncertainty.”

Alongside the downgrade to Hold, Bartlett reduced his price target on the stock to $125 from a prior $145.

