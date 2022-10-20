Watsco GAAP EPS of $4.03 misses by $0.43, revenue of $2.04B misses by $10M
Oct. 20, 2022 7:33 AM ETWatsco, Inc. (WSO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Watsco press release (NYSE:WSO): Q3 GAAP EPS of $4.03 misses by $0.43.
- Revenue of $2.04B (+14.0% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
- 13% increase in HVAC equipment (69% of sales), including 14% growth in the U.S. (13% growth for residential products and 20% growth for commercial products)
- 15% increase in other HVAC products (27% of sales)
- 18% increase in commercial refrigeration products (4% of sales)
- Board of Directors has approved an 11% increase in its annual dividend to $9.80 per share on each outstanding share of its Common and Class B common stock. The increase will be reflected in the Company’s quarterly dividend payment beginning in January 2023.
- Albert Nahmad, Watsco’s Chairman and CEO said: “Watsco is proud to deliver another record quarter and dividend increase, which reflects our confidence in the long-term prospects of our business. Third quarter sales reflect normalized residential HVAC equipment volumes, effective price realization, sustained progression towards higher-efficiency systems, which grew 26% during the quarter, a greater mix of heat pumps and strong growth in commercial HVAC systems. While Hurricane Ian impacted sales in Florida, our largest market, we are confident in our ability to participate in the recovery of Florida’s west coast in 2023 given our strong presence in the affected areas.”
Comments