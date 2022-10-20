Atlantic Union Bank GAAP EPS of $0.74 misses by $0.02, revenue of $180.14M beats by $0.64M
Oct. 20, 2022 7:36 AM ETAtlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Atlantic Union Bank press release (NASDAQ:AUB): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.74 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $180.14M (+7.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.64M.
- “We believe the third quarter financial results show that Atlantic Union Bankshares is delivering on what we said we would do - with upper single digit annualized loan growth, double digit deposit growth, strong credit quality, an expanding net interest margin and positive operating leverage,” said John C. Asbury, president and chief executive officer of Atlantic Union. “We continue to see resiliency and positive market dynamics in our footprint, which combined with our asset sensitivity, gives us confidence in our ability to achieve our top tier financial targets.”
