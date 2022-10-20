Amprius Technologies receives delivery of first large-scale production machine; secures $50M cost sharing grant from the U.S. DOE
Oct. 20, 2022
- Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) notifies that the company received the first large-scale anode production machine from centrotherm, which it plans to install at its current Fremont location.
- The machine is expected to increase Amprius' capacity for silicon anode production to approximately 2 MWhs, or ten times its current capacity, by year-end 2023.
- The expanded silicon nanowire anode production capacity is expected to accelerate Amprius' development of its technological processes for building batteries at a gigawatt-hour scale.
- The tentative location of the manufacturing facility is expected to be in Texas, among potential sites that include Georgia.
- Separately on Oct.19, Amprius Technologies has been awarded a $50M cost sharing grant from the U.S. Department of Energy.
- This cost sharing grant is dependent on the successful negotiation of a final contract, and among the terms to be finalized are the portion of relevant costs that will be covered by the grant.
- Shares are down 11.9% premarket.
