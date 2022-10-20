Kala Pharmaceuticals to execute reverse stock split
Oct. 20, 2022 7:41 AM ETKala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) will implement a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1 post-split share for every 50 pre-split shares, effective at 4:05 p.m. on October 20, 2022.
- Every 50 shares of Kala’s (KALA) issued and outstanding common stock will be converted automatically into one issued and outstanding share of common stock without any change in the par value per share.
- The split will reduce the number of shares of common stock outstanding from 73,208,140 shares to ~1,464,163 shares, subject to adjustment for the rounding up of fractional shares.
- The stock will will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Friday, October 21, 2022.
- KALA shares are down over 2% premarket
