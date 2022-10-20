Sasol sinks after declaring force majeure on strike impact

Oct. 20, 2022

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) -6.5% pre-market Thursday after declaring force majeure on the supply and export of certain products, after South African railway company Transnet issued its own force majeure notice when its employees went out on strike.

Sasol (SSL) said the strike affected the movement of certain feedstocks and products between the company's inland operations and the Durban and Richards Bay ports.

The company said its Natref refinery continues to operate without disruption, but production rates at selected plants in Secunda and Sasolburg were impacted.

Additionally, Sasol (SSL) President and CEO Fleetwood Grobler said the company's lower sales volumes for the latest quarter were the result of several challenges, including the war in Ukraine, higher inflation and recessionary fears.

Transnet has not said when it will remove its force majeure, but on Monday it signed a three-year wage agreement with its majority union.

