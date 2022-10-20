Tractor Supply gains after posting strong outlook

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) moved higher in early trading on Thursday after the retailer lifted its full-year comparable sales and EPS outlook.

The strong outlook overrode a slight miss with TSCO's Q3 revenue tally. During the quarter, comparable store sales increased 5.7%, driven by comparable average ticket growth of 7.0%, partially offset by a comparable average transaction count decline of 1.3%.

Tractor Supply (TSCO) said the solid comparable sales growth reflects continued strength in every day, needs-based merchandise, including consumable, usable and edible products and year-round product categories.

TSCO management said the underlying health of the business is resilient. Notably, the company is said to be still gaining market share

Shares of TSCO moved up 1.35% in premarket trading to $199.00 vs. the 52-week trading range of $166.49 to $241.54.