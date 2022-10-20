Societal CDMO signs two CDMO service agreements

Oct. 20, 2022 7:47 AM ETSocietal CDMO, Inc. (SCTL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) has signed CDMO service agreements with two new customers.
  • The CDMO will provide services to support the ongoing clinical development of a modified release, bead-filled capsule formulation of an oral biologic indicated for pancreatic insufficiency under terms of the first new contract. The activities will support a planned Phase 3 clinical trial as part of the customer's ongoing clinical development program for the drug in the U.S.
  • As part of the second agreement, Societal CDMO (SCTL) will conduct a range of activities supporting a new customer's development of a novel interleukin-2 (IL-2) analog for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.