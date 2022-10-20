Societal CDMO signs two CDMO service agreements
Oct. 20, 2022 7:47 AM ETSocietal CDMO, Inc. (SCTL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) has signed CDMO service agreements with two new customers.
- The CDMO will provide services to support the ongoing clinical development of a modified release, bead-filled capsule formulation of an oral biologic indicated for pancreatic insufficiency under terms of the first new contract. The activities will support a planned Phase 3 clinical trial as part of the customer's ongoing clinical development program for the drug in the U.S.
- As part of the second agreement, Societal CDMO (SCTL) will conduct a range of activities supporting a new customer's development of a novel interleukin-2 (IL-2) analog for the treatment of cancer.
