Union Pacific Non-GAAP EPS of $3.19 beats by $0.13, revenue of $6.57B beats by $160M

Oct. 20, 2022
  • Union Pacific press release (NYSE:UNP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.19 beats by $0.13.
  • Revenue of $6.57B (+18.0% Y/Y) beats by $160M.
  • Quarterly freight car velocity was 191 daily miles per car, a 2% decline.
  • Quarterly locomotive productivity was 124 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 2% decline.
  • Average maximum train length increased 1% to 9,483 feet.
  • Quarterly workforce productivity of 1,045 car miles per employee was flat.
  • Fuel consumption rate of 1.056, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, improved 1%.
  • Union Pacific's year-to-date reportable personal injury rate improved 20% to 0.80 per 200,000 employee-hours compared to 1.00 for year-to-date 2021.
  • 2022 Outlook: Updated: Full year carload growth ~3%; Full year reported operating ratio around 60%; Capital spending of $3.4 billion; Full year share repurchases of $6.5 billion; Affirmed: Pricing gains in excess of inflation dollars; Long term dividend payout target of 45% of earnings

