Veritone launches marketplace for sports federations, content producers
Oct. 20, 2022 7:48 AM ETVeritone, Inc. (VERI)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Artificial Intelligence company Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) has launched a marketplace for sports federations and content producers, SPORT X.
- The platform will first launch for customers in the EMEA region, and may expand in the future.
- ATP Media, Euroleague Basketball and Extreme E are set to place their content in the marketplace, while several other federations and sports content owners are in advanced discussions with the company for their content.
- Additionally, SPORT X plans to host content from the sports news video outlet SNTV.
- The company does not charge any upfront fee for the content.
- Also, the company has partnered with the sports tech company Stats Perform.
- Source: Press Release
