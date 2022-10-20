Veritone launches marketplace for sports federations, content producers

Oct. 20, 2022 7:48 AM ETVeritone, Inc. (VERI)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Artificial Intelligence company Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) has launched a marketplace for sports federations and content producers, SPORT X.
  • The platform will first launch for customers in the EMEA region, and may expand in the future.
  • ATP Media, Euroleague Basketball and Extreme E are set to place their content in the marketplace, while several other federations and sports content owners are in advanced discussions with the company for their content.
  • Additionally, SPORT X plans to host content from the sports news video outlet SNTV.
  • The company does not charge any upfront fee for the content.
  • Also, the company has partnered with the sports tech company Stats Perform.
  • Source: Press Release

Comments

