Intermap secures new contract powering Urban Air Mobility
Oct. 20, 2022 7:53 AM ETIntermap Technologies Corporation (ITMSF), IMP:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Intermap Technologies (OTCQX:ITMSF) secures a new contract with Skyroads AG and cloudeo AG to provide the world's only certified aviation terrain data to Skyroads and cloudeo for an automated airspace management system and vehicle guidance system.
- NEXTView is the only aviation certified terrain data on the market that can be directly integrated into cockpit systems. Integrating NEXTView into unmanned traffic management systems enables operators to plan and execute unmanned aerial vehicle flights based on predetermined flight paths, ensuring safe and efficient operations.
- Per the terms, Intermap's NEXTView will be integrated into Skyroads' system to ensure safety, efficiency and obstacle avoidance as vehicles travel above urban environments.
- The system will enable advanced air mobility and interoperability between manned and unmanned traffic in complex urban airspaces.
