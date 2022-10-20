"We continue to believe that 2022 will be the most profitable year for earnings in Nucor's history. As we approach the end of the year, we are seeing increasingly challenging market conditions amid economic uncertainty. We expect fourth quarter of 2022 earnings to be decreased from the third quarter of 2022. In the steel mills segment, we expect considerably lower earnings in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022 due to lower average selling prices and lower volumes, with the largest decrease in profitability expected at our sheet mills. The steel products segment is expected to have another strong quarter in the fourth quarter of 2022, but the segment's profitability is anticipated to decrease from the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to typical seasonality experienced in the fourth quarter. The raw materials segment is expected to have significantly decreased earnings in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022 due to decreased selling prices for raw materials."