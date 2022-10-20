Skyharbour signs option agreement with Tisdale Clean Energy for stake acquisition
Oct. 20, 2022 8:16 AM ETSkyharbour Resources Ltd. (SYHBF), SYH:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Skyharbour Resources (OTCQX:SYHBF) entered into an option agreement with Tisdale Clean Energy, which enables the latter to acquire an initial 51% interest and up to a 75% interest in the South Falcon East Property.
- The property, consisting of mineral claims totaling 12,464 hectares, is located in the Athabasca Basin in Northern Saskatchewan.
- Assuming that 75% interest is earned, Tisdale will issue Skyharbour 1.1M shares upfront, fund exploration expenditures totaling CAD 10.5M and pay CAD 11.1M in cash.
- The $6.5M of the cash amount can be settled for shares in the capital of Tisdale over a five-year earn-in period.
- Source: Press Release
