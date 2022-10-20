HP Enterprise falls as it lowers 2023 adjusted earnings, but demand stays strong

HP Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) shares sank on Thursday as it lowered its adjusted earnings estimate for 2023 at its analyst day due in part to continued headwinds from foreign exchange, but analysts noted the company talked up demand, despite ongoing economic headwinds.

Stifel analyst Matthew Sheerin, who has a buy rating and a $20 price target on HP Enterprise (HPE), noted that the fiscal 2023 outlook and long-term framework included compound annual growth rates between 2% and 4% and flat adjusted earnings, despite the 30-cent-per share impact from foreign exchange.

"Still, management expects the positive mix shift to software and services, as well as successful cost-cutting measures, to contribute to margin growth exceeding revenue growth," Sheerin wrote in a note to clients.

Sheerin also noted that HP Enterprise (HPE) reiterated its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 guidance that it gave previously, but added that foreign exchange is now expected to be a 300 basis point headwind, compared to the previous guidance of 250 basis points.

As such, HP Enterprise (HPE) now expects adjusted earnings per share to be between $1.96 and $2.04 per share, compared to estimates of $2.01 per share.

The company also said it expects 2022 full-year free cash flow to be between $1.7B and $1.9B, compared to estimates of $1.79B. Free cash flow for 2023 is expected to be between $1.9B and $2.1B, compared to estimates of $2.1B.

However, HP Enterprise (HPE) added that it expects free cash flow between 2022 and 2024 to be more than $6.5B.

Houston, Texas-based HP Enterprise (HPE) shares sank nearly 3% to $12.45 in premarket trading.

Citi analyst Jim Suva, who has a sell rating on HP Enterprise (HPE), noted that it's possible that the company is near its earnings per share and cash flow reductions, but it's not there yet, even as HP Enterprise management talks up demand.

"While we hope we are nearing the end of EPS and cash flow reductions, we are not convinced this is the case because the macro environment is slowing demand in our view despite HPE stating it is seeing no changes to customer demand or orders," Suva wrote.

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers, who has an overweight rating on HP Enterprise (HPE), noted that despite the "significant declines" in dynamic random access memory and flash pricing, the company is still seeing overall inflationary pressures in computing.

However, Rakers added that HP Enteprise (HPE) is "confident" in its pricing model that focuses on margins and its competitiveness in data center switching, as it continues to see "enduring demand" and minimal cancellation rates.