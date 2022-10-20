SL Green, Caesars partner to pursue gaming license for Times Square
Oct. 20, 2022 8:18 AM ETSL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), CZRBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) have partnered to pursue a gaming license for the planned Caesars Palace Times Square.
- SL Green and Caesars will redevelop 1515 Broadway in the heart of Times Square into Caesars Palace Times Square, which will be include a Broadway theater for The Lion King. The proposed resort casino will come with significant security and traffic improvements in the Times Square area, including better security infrastructure and 24/7 monitoring.
- Marc Holliday, CEO of SL Green, said: "A casino in Times Square is in keeping with existing uses in the area. Times Square is the center of the entertainment universe. Because we are proposing a renovation, once the license is issued, we can open quicker than other facilities, which require entirely new construction, changes in law, and will be disruptive to their local communities."
