Marsh & McLennan Q3 bottom line beat, highlighting Risk, Insurance sales strength

Oct. 20, 2022 8:18 AM ETMarsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Marsh & McLennan office building in Toronto.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) third-quarter earnings on Thursday topped the average Wall Street consensus as its Risk and Insurance Services segment experienced solid growth during the period.
  • "Our advice and solutions remain in high demand as our clients navigate an uncertain and volatile macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape," said President and CEO Dan Glaser, who will retire a the end of 2022.
  • Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.18 exceeded the average analyst estimate of $1.22 and increased from $1.08 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Revenue of $4.77B at September 30 fell short of the $4.87B consensus, but rose from $4.58B at September 30, 2021.
  • Risk and Insurance Services sales of $2.84B climbed 6% from a year ago. Consulting revenue of $1.95B advanced 1% from the year before.
  • Total expenses were $3.98B in Q3, up from $3.84B in the year-ago period.
  • Operating income of $791M vs. $740M in Q3 2021.
  • Conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Earlier, Marsh & McLennan Non-GAAP EPS of $1.18 beats by $0.04, revenue of $4.77B misses by $100M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.