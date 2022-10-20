Marsh & McLennan Q3 bottom line beat, highlighting Risk, Insurance sales strength
Oct. 20, 2022 8:18 AM ETMarsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) third-quarter earnings on Thursday topped the average Wall Street consensus as its Risk and Insurance Services segment experienced solid growth during the period.
- "Our advice and solutions remain in high demand as our clients navigate an uncertain and volatile macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape," said President and CEO Dan Glaser, who will retire a the end of 2022.
- Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.18 exceeded the average analyst estimate of $1.22 and increased from $1.08 in the year-ago quarter.
- Revenue of $4.77B at September 30 fell short of the $4.87B consensus, but rose from $4.58B at September 30, 2021.
- Risk and Insurance Services sales of $2.84B climbed 6% from a year ago. Consulting revenue of $1.95B advanced 1% from the year before.
- Total expenses were $3.98B in Q3, up from $3.84B in the year-ago period.
- Operating income of $791M vs. $740M in Q3 2021.
- Conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.
