J&J's Teligen system gets FDA clearance for use in spinal surgeries
Oct. 20, 2022 8:26 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted 510(k) clearance to Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Teligen system for use in certain spinal surgery procedures.
- Teligen, developed by J&J's Orthopaedics unit DePuy Synthes, is a technology platform which enables minimally invasive surgical transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (MIS-TLIF) procedures through digital tools for visualization and access.
- The system is expected to be available later this year in the U.S., the company said in a press release on Thursday.
- "With our groundbreaking TELIGEN Technology Platform, we're providing a better field of view to help improve patient care and increase efficiencies. I'm incredibly proud of this advancement from our DePuy Synthes team and how the VueLIF-T will change MIS spinal procedures," said Russell Powers, worldwide president, Spine, DePuy.
