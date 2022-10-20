J&J's Teligen system gets FDA clearance for use in spinal surgeries

Oct. 20, 2022 8:26 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Johnson & Johnson company logo on headquarters building

josefkubes/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted 510(k) clearance to Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Teligen system for use in certain spinal surgery procedures.
  • Teligen, developed by J&J's Orthopaedics unit DePuy Synthes, is a technology platform which enables minimally invasive surgical transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (MIS-TLIF) procedures through digital tools for visualization and access.
  • The system is expected to be available later this year in the U.S., the company said in a press release on Thursday.
  • "With our groundbreaking TELIGEN Technology Platform, we're providing a better field of view to help improve patient care and increase efficiencies. I'm incredibly proud of this advancement from our DePuy Synthes team and how the VueLIF-T will change MIS spinal procedures," said Russell Powers, worldwide president, Spine, DePuy.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.