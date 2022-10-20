Erasca forms clinical trial partnership with Pfizer for cancer therapy

Oct. 20, 2022 8:25 AM ETErasca, Inc. (ERAS)PFEBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Solution Concept with Handshake on Chalkboard Background

phototechno

  • The clinical-stage biotech Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) and Pfizer (PFE) announced an agreement on Thursday to jointly investigate a cancer therapy combining the former’s experimental therapy, ERAS-007, and PFE’s blockbuster breast cancer therapy Ibrance.
  • As part of the clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement, the companies will test Ibrance, also known as Palbociclib, in combination with ERAS-007 in a proof-of-concept study for colorectal cancer (CRC) and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) with certain genetic mutations.
  • The therapeutic combination is currently being studied in a Phase 1b/2 HERKULES-3 master protocol study for gastrointestinal (GI) malignancies, sponsored by ERAS with Palbociclib supplied from PFE at no cost.
  • ERAS-007 is an ERK1/2 inhibitor, and Ibrance is a CDK4/6 inhibitor. The latter added $5.4B to Pfizer’s (PFE) topline in 2021.

Comments

