Noble Minerals acquires claims near Go Metals, HSP Project

Oct. 20, 2022 8:15 AM ETNoble Mineral Exploration Inc. (NLPXF), NOB:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Noble Mineral Exploration (OTCQB:NLPXF) reports the acquisition of 188 claims covering 10,152 hectares of strategic ground through stakingin the vicinity of Go Metals Corp, HSP Nickel Copper Platinum Group Project north of Havre St Pierre located in Quebec.
  • The staking covers ~56 km of prospective contact of the Havre St Pierre Anorthositic Complex where Go Metals Corp recently announced the discovery of "Wide Intervals of Nickel and Copper Sulphides.
  • Nickel Copper, Platinum Group mineralization tends to accumulate near the intrusive contact that is identified by a sharp contrast between magnetic high and extreme magnetic low.
  • Future work will include anAirTEM survey by Balch Exploration Corp.

