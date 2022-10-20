Leidos subsidiary wins DoD contract to boost hypersonic flight testing
Oct. 20, 2022 8:27 AM ETLeidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) wholly-owned subsidiary Dynetics has been awarded a contract by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane division on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense.
- Under the contract, Dynetics will help increase the capacity for America's hypersonic flight testing as part of the Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonics Test Bed (MACH-TB) program.
- The program demonstrate ways to affordably prototype a test bed that leverages multiple, commercially-available launch vehicles for hypersonic payloads. The data collected will provide insight to the DoD on technology improvement and capability validation.
- Dynetics will work with the National Security Technology Accelerator and a team of over 20 partners to develop and execute the program, with work to be performed in Crane, Indiana, Huntsville, Alabama, and the National Capital Region.
