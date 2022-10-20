Tesla, The Allstate, Nokia among premarket losers' pack
- Talaris Therapeutics (TALS) -21% after patient death in late-stage trial for lead asset.
- Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) -21%.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) -16% on Q3 earnings release.
- Amprius Technologies (AMPX) -12% receives delivery of first large-scale production machine; secures $50M cost sharing grant from the U.S. DOE.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX) -12%.
- The Allstate (ALL) -10% after the insurer estimated a Q3 adjusted net loss of $400M-$450M.
- Alcoa (AA) -10% on Q3 earnings release.
- Microvast (MVST) -8%.
- Nokia (NOK) -6% on Q3 earnings release.
- Top Ships (TOPS) -6%.
- Tesla (TSLA) -6% on Q3 earnings release.
- Unity Biotechnology (UBX) -6%.
Comments