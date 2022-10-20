Jobless claims unexpectedly fall to 214K

Oct. 20, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor12 Comments

Jobless claims memo stick and pile of documents.

designer491

  • Initial Jobless Claims: -12K to 214K vs. 235K expected and 226K prior (revised from 228K).
  • 4-week moving average was 212,250 up from 211,000.
  • Continuing jobless claims of 1.385M vs. 1.375M consensus and 1.364M prior.
  • The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.0% for the week ending Oct. 8, an increase of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate.
  • The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 178,369 in the week ending Oct. 15, a decrease of 20,003 (or 10.1%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors has expected a decrease of 9,285 (or 4.7%) from the previous week.

Recommended For You

Comments (12)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.