Jobless claims unexpectedly fall to 214K
Oct. 20, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Initial Jobless Claims: -12K to 214K vs. 235K expected and 226K prior (revised from 228K).
- 4-week moving average was 212,250 up from 211,000.
- Continuing jobless claims of 1.385M vs. 1.375M consensus and 1.364M prior.
- The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.0% for the week ending Oct. 8, an increase of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 178,369 in the week ending Oct. 15, a decrease of 20,003 (or 10.1%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors has expected a decrease of 9,285 (or 4.7%) from the previous week.
