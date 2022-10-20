U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday after a tumultuous and short tenure.

"I recognize ... given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party," Truss said in front of No. 10 Downing Street.

She will remain as PM until a successor is chosen. She will be the shortest-serving prime minister in the 300-year history of the office.

Pound sterling (NYSEARCA:FXB) erased gains and is up 0.7% against the dollar. The FTSE-100 (UKX) (NYSEARCA:EWU) is flat.

Truss saw her leadership flounder after the introduction of her mini-budget that called for big spending to help with the surge in cost of living while at the same time proposing a number of big tax cuts.

Along with approaching QT from the Bank of England, the budget spurred a liquidity crisis in the U.K. bond market, with gilt yields surging. The effect on pension funds and the mortgage market forced the BoE to step in and buy long-dated debt.

The 30-year gilt yield topped 5% and the pound approached parity with the greenback, touching $1.03.

Truss tried to right the ship, replacing her Chancellor of the Exchequer. New finance minister Jeremy Hunt rolled back almost all the tax cuts and the markets steadied, but the political damage was already done.

She fired her Home Secretary yesterday and faced other resignations, leading to a loss of confidence across the Conservative Party.

It's unclear who will become the new Tory Party leader and PM, but the Conservatives will be keen to avoid a general election at all costs. Current polling suggests they could lose nearly all their seats in Parliament.

