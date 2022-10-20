NIU launches KQi3 Max kick scooter at $999
Oct. 20, 2022 8:35 AM ETNiu Technologies (NIU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- NIU (NASDAQ:NIU) has launched its latest kick scooter, the KQi3 Max, priced at $999.
- Available to purchase on Amazon.com, the KQi3 Max is powered by a 40v lithium battery, offering a top speed of 20 MPH and a 40.4-mile range with 265lb carrying load capacity.
- It features four custom riding modes, including E-Save (ride up to 9 MPH), Sport (reach top speed), Pedestrian Mode (scooter idles at walking speed while rider walks alongside it), and Custom Mode (raise or lower the top speed to preference).
- NIU shares are up over 1% premarket
