NIU launches KQi3 Max kick scooter at $999

Oct. 20, 2022 8:35 AM ETNiu Technologies (NIU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

NIU is new brand of Electric Scooter Model is M+ parked near Lindholmen

nrqemi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • NIU (NASDAQ:NIU) has launched its latest kick scooter, the KQi3 Max, priced at $999.
  • Available to purchase on Amazon.com, the KQi3 Max is powered by a 40v lithium battery, offering a top speed of 20 MPH and a 40.4-mile range with 265lb carrying load capacity.
  • It features four custom riding modes, including E-Save (ride up to 9 MPH), Sport (reach top speed), Pedestrian Mode (scooter idles at walking speed while rider walks alongside it), and Custom Mode (raise or lower the top speed to preference).
  • NIU shares are up over 1% premarket

