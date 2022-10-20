RBC iShares launches 2 new ETFs

  • RBC iShares has launched two new RBC Target Maturity Corporate Bond exchange traded funds, or ETFs.
  • The launch expands the company's ETF lineups.
  • The two new fixed income ETFs, maturing in successive years from 2022 to 2029, will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today.
  • Each of the ETFs track a unique FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Index that maintains a portfolio of Canadian investment grade corporate bonds.
  • RBC iShares are ETFs managed by RBC Global Asset Management.
