Synovus Q3 earnings tops consensus on loan growth, margin expansion

Oct. 20, 2022 8:36 AM ETSynovus Financial Corp. (SNV)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Blue double exposure of money coins stacking with bar graph for financial and investment business concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Synovus (NYSE:SNV) Q3 earnings and revenue came in better than expected as the regional lender saw broad-based loan growth and expanding net interest margin during the quarter.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.34 beat the average analyst estimate of $1.28 and rose from $1.17 in Q2 and $1.20 in the year-ago period.

Revenue of $583.2M also surpassed the consensus of $570.5M and climbed from $523.6M in the prior quarter and $500.61M in Q3 2021.

Net interest income came in at $477.92M in Q3, up from $425.39M in Q2 and $384.92M a year earlier, driven by loan growth and higher rates. In turn, net interest margin of 3.49% increased from 3.22% in Q2 and 3.01% in Q3 2021.

Return on average common equity was 18.66% vs. 16.48% in Q2 and 14.96% in Q3 of last year.

Provision for credit losses of $25.6M compared with $12.69M in Q2 and a benefit of $7.87M in Q3 2021.

Loans totaled $42.6B in Q3, up from $38.3B a year ago; total deposits were $47.7B compared with $47.69B in Q3 2021.

Earlier, Synovus Non-GAAP EPS of $1.34 beats by $0.06, revenue of $583.19M beats by $12.67M.

