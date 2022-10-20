RBT, MF and VRT are among pre market gainers
- HOOKIPA Pharma (HOOK) +41% stock surges 46% on license deal with Roche for immunotherapy.
- Silo Pharma (SILO) +25% Announces Data Supporting Therapeutic Potential of SPC-14 for Alzheimer’s Disease in Pre-Clinical Study.
- Enservco (ENSV) +19% Q1 earnings release.
- Mobilicom (MOB) +19% Launches New Product Enabling Mass Deployment of Small Drone Fleets.
- Super Micro Computer (SMCI) +17% Q1 earnings call release.
- Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) +13% Announces Agreement with Key Financial Stakeholders to Support Debt Refinancing to Address Certain Near-Term Maturities and Provide $400 Million in Additional Financing; Provides Update on Financial Information.
- Rubicon Technologies (RBT) +11%.
- Xeris Biopharma Holdings (XERS) +9% injectable therapy for hypothyroidism matches oral formulation in phase 1 trial.
- Vertiv Holdings (VRT) +8% gains on report activist Starboard has taken stake.
- Missfresh (MF) +7%.
Comments