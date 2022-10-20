Beam Global records 72% growth in new orders over increased EV ARC demand

Oct. 20, 2022 8:37 AM ETBeam Global (BEEM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) reported Thursday a 72% growth in new orders as enterprise and business customers purchasing the company's EV charging system rose since the start of this year.
  • “We are seeing a strong rebound in non-government revenue now that the impacts of COVID 19 are receding and this is coming at a time when our government sales are accelerating and greater than at any time in our history. New orders from the private sector Q1-Q3 have increased 72% year-over-year as EV adoption and charging demand continue a strong upward trajectory,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO at Beam Global.
  • The California-based clean technology company explained its solar-powered, off-grid EV ARC systems are being used for employee and guest charging, tenant charging, corporate fleet charging and as emergency preparedness assets.

