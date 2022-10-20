Iron ore extended its recent losses Thursday, with the Singapore benchmark price tumbling to a new YTD low, hit by a gloomy outlook for global steel demand.

According to Reuters, the November iron ore contract (SCO:COM) on the Singapore Exchange fell as much as 2.8% to $89.50/metric ton, its lowest price this year, and the most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading -3.1% at 667 yuan/ton after touching its weakest since early September at 664 yuan.

Potentially relevant tickers include (NYSE:BHP), (NYSE:RIO), (NYSE:VALE), (OTCQX:FSUMF), (OTCPK:GLCNF), (OTCPK:GLNCY), (OTCQX:AAUKF), (OTCQX:NGLOY)

The World Steel Association cut its forecast for global steel demand this year to a 2.3% contraction, compared to its previous outlook for 0.4% growth, citing high inflation and interest rate hikes, and China's slowdown due to its zero-COVID policy and property sector downturn.

Earlier this week, top miners BHP and Vale reported increases in quarterly iron ore production, although Rio Tinto said Q/Q iron ore shipments rose at the low end of guidance.