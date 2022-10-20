Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Q3 earnings missed the Street consensus on Thursday as the firm's service charges on deposits and commercial banking revenue declined from the prior quarter, partly offsetting its gains from higher interest rates.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.93, trailing the $0.98 consensus, rose from EPS of $0.76 in Q2 and fell from $0.97 in Q3 2021. Fifth Third (FITB) shares slipped 2.1% in Thursday premarket trading.

Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) of $1.50B increased from $1.34B in the previous quarter and from $1.19B in the year-ago period. Net interest margin of 3.22% improved from 2.92% in Q2 and from 2.59% in Q3 2021.

Noninterest income, meanwhile slipped to $672M from $676M in Q2 and from $836M in Q3 2021.

Q3 noninterest expense rose to $1.17B from $1.11B in the prior quarter and was roughly flat with the year-ago quarter.

Fifth Third's (FITB) Q3 provision for credit losses was $158M, down from $179M in the prior quarter and compared with a $59M benefit in the year-ago quarter.

Average loans and leases at $119.6B increased from $117.7B in Q2.

Average deposits of $159.5B fell from $162.9B in Q2.

Efficiency ratio improved to 53.7% from 55.1% in Q2 and 57.8% in Q3 2021.

Q3 service charges on deposits were $143M, down 7% Q/Q and 6% Y/Y.

Commercial banking revenue of $134M slipped 2% Q/Q and 12% Y/Y.

Wealth and asset management revenue of $141M rose 1% Q/Q and dropped 4% from a year ago.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

