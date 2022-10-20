Silo Pharma spikes on pre-clinical data for Alzheimer's candidate
Oct. 20, 2022 8:44 AM ETSilo Pharma, Inc. (SILO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO), a nano-cap biotech focused on combining traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research, added ~11% in early trading Thursday after announcing pre-clinical proof-of-concept data to support SPC-14, its experimental therapy for Alzheimer's disease.
- According to the company, initial data from a study conducted in partnership with Columbia University in New York indicated that long-term dosing of SPC-14 led to increased memory without any adverse weight effects in mice with Alzheimer's disease.
- SPC-14 is designed to combine an FDA-approved therapeutic with ketamine. Given the safety data already available for the licensed therapy in the combo, SILO expects SPC-14 could be developed under FDA's 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway shortening the time to reach the clinic and saving costs for the company.
- "On-going research studies are currently being conducted by Silo and we look forward to sharing these results as additional data becomes available," SILO Chief Executive Eric Weisblum remarked.
SILO has an agreement with Columbia University to license certain investigational therapies including SPC-14.
