1812 Brewing commissions Brewhouse acquired in Milwaukee auction
Oct. 20, 2022 8:30 AM ET1812 Brewing Company Inc. (KEGS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- 1812 Brewing (OTCPK:KEGS) has successfully commissioned its Premier Stainless, 3-vesel 30 barrel brewing system that the Co. opportunistically acquired in Milwaukee, WI in Q4 2020.
- The Premier Stainless system is designed to produce up to approximately 1,250 case-equivalents of beer in a given brewing session.
- After commissioning of the canning line, KEGS will have the ability to package its or contract partners’ beers in any manner consumers favor - bottles, cans or draft.
- “To have accomplished this during a most trying period in all of modern history, I am extremely proud of this team we have put together and continue to work with here at 1812 Brewing Company.” said om Scozzafava, Chairman and CEO of KEGS.
Comments