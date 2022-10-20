Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman indicated that he is no longer bearish on Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) on Thursday.

Gutman upgraded the stock to Equal-weight and raised his price target on shares to $30 from a prior $26 based upon the upside offered from the proposed merger with Kroger (KR). He expects the stock to remain range-bound for the next year, no longer justifying a Sell-equivelent rating.

“Typically when a company is acquired the stock will trade mostly independently of its fundamentals. ACI could be different given the likely elongated antitrust review period as well as the possibility the deal doesn't close (our prior work suggests the stock is pricing in a <50% probability of the deal closing),” Gutman commented. “This means fundamentals will still matter, though to a lesser degree than had a deal not been announced.”

He maintained a Sell-equivalent rating on Kroger (KR).

