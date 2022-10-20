NV5 Global secures $8M highway engineering contract in California

Oct. 20, 2022 8:48 AM ETNV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) is awarded a $8M in California transportation infrastructure contracts, the engineering company said on Thursday.
  • Under the scope of these contracts, NV5 will provide engineering design, construction inspection, and not-at-risk construction management services for critical roadway construction and improvement projects. 
  • The project will expand 12.6 miles of the existing U.S. Highway from a two-lane conventional highway into a four-lane expressway and is expected to be completed in 2024.
  • In addition, NV5 has secured a three-year contract in Stanislaus County and a four-year contract in Calaveras County to provide engineering and construction related services for various transportation projects

