Mullen Group Non-GAAP EPS of $0.51, revenue of $518.4M beats by $135.91M

Oct. 20, 2022 8:48 AM ETMullen Group Ltd. (MLLGF), MTL:CABy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Mullen Group press release (OTCPK:MLLGF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.51.
  • Revenue of $518.4M beats by $135.91M.
  • Reduced the amount being borrowed on our Credit Facilities by $43.5 million to $98.7 million.
  • Working capital of $94.6 million, an increase of 62.8 percent or $36.5 million from the second quarter of 2022.
  • Total net debt ($630.5 million) to operating cash flow ($319.1 million) of 1.98:1 as defined per our Private Placement Debt agreement (threshold of 3.50:1).
  • Private Placement Debt of $484.4 million with no scheduled maturities until 2024 (average fixed rate of 3.93 percent per annum). Private Placement Debt increased by $18.9 million due to the foreign exchange loss on our U.S. $229.0 million debt.
  • Book value of Derivative Financial Instruments up $10.5 million to $48.0 million, which swaps our $229.0 million of U.S. dollar debt at an average foreign exchange rate of $1.1096.
  • Net book value of property, plant and equipment of $978.8 million, which includes $633.8 million of historical cost of owned real property.
  • Repurchased and cancelled 206,100 Common Shares at an average price of $12.11 per share under our normal course issuer bid during the third quarter of 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.