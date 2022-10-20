AB Volvo (publ) GAAP EPS of SEK4.24, revenue of SEK114.9B beats by SEK104.54B
Oct. 20, 2022 8:51 AM ETAB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- AB Volvo (publ) press release (OTCPK:VLVLY): Q3 GAAP EPS of SEK4.24.
- Revenue of SEK114.9B (+34.7% Y/Y) beats by SEK104.54B.
- Both adjusted and reported operating income amounted to SEK 11,869 M (9,403), corresponding to an operating margin of 10.3% (11.0).
- Currency movements had a positive impact on operating income of SEK 2,417 M.
- Earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.24 (3.47).
- Operating cash flow in Industrial Operations amounted to SEK 14,611 M (-5,735).
- Return on capital employed in Industrial Operations amounted to 27.4% (25.6).
Comments