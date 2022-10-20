Color Star Technology enters cooperation pact for Color World Metaverse
Oct. 20, 2022 8:57 AM ETColor Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) subsidiary Color Metaverse on Thursday has signed a strategic cooperation pact with A-NEX Korea, a Korean company, in Dubai.
- The two sides will focus on further cooperation around the DONO Phone and the ColorWorld Metaverse.
- The two sides will formally discuss and develop cyber security technologies, metaverse project, and metaverse mobile communication strategy.
- Color Star will create a metaverse headquarter for it, and will also include A-NEX projects along with it in the future.
- In addition, A-NEX will also provide cyber security technology to Color Star to strengthen the metaverse software application together with Color Star's technical team.
