Color Star Technology enters cooperation pact for Color World Metaverse

Oct. 20, 2022 8:57 AM ETColor Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) subsidiary Color Metaverse on Thursday has signed a strategic cooperation pact with A-NEX Korea, a Korean company, in Dubai.
  • The two sides will focus on further cooperation around the DONO Phone and the ColorWorld Metaverse.
  • The two sides will formally discuss and develop cyber security technologies, metaverse project, and metaverse mobile communication strategy.
  • Color Star will create a metaverse headquarter for it, and will also include A-NEX projects along with it in the future.
  • In addition, A-NEX will also provide cyber security technology to Color Star to strengthen the metaverse software application together with Color Star's technical team.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.