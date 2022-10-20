Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) shares rose in premarket trading on Thursday as Nomura turned bullish on the stock.

The firm’s analysts said that better-than-expected pricing in Europe and North America as well as insulated margins given a slower EV rollout are key positive factors for the next twelve months. Further, easing raw material costs overall are expected to serve as a tailwind into 2023.

“Stellantis' limited exposure to China also lowers longer-term geopolitical risks, in our view,” the analysts advised on Thursday. “Partly offsetting these positives, we expect wholesales volume in Europe in 2023 to be pressured in 2H23, by which time the current order backlog would be filled and potential energy shortages in the region in winter could pose auto production challenges. Nevertheless, we think Stellantis should be able to weather these difficult conditions in Europe given its lower breakeven point (post-merger).”

Alongside the upgrade to “Buy”, the Japanese firm’s analysts raised their price target to €19.80 from a prior €15.70. Milan-listed shares of the European automaker rose modestly on Thursday.

