American National Bankshares GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.05, revenue of $28.77M

Oct. 20, 2022 9:02 AM ETAmerican National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • American National Bankshares press release (NASDAQ:AMNB): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $28.77M (+2.0% Y/Y).
  • Earnings produced a return on average tangible common equity of 15.74% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 13.87% in the previous quarter and 16.01% for the same quarter in the prior year (non-GAAP).
  • Net interest income increased $2.5 million, or 11.7%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $914 thousand, or 4.0%, when compared to the same quarter in 2021.
  • Fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin was 3.20% for the quarter, up from 2.76% in the second quarter of 2022 and up from 3.09% in the same quarter of the prior year (non-GAAP).
  • Noninterest revenues decreased $77 thousand, or 1.6%, when compared to the previous quarter, and decreased $363 thousand, or 7.1%, compared to the same quarter in the prior year.
  • Noninterest expense increased $993 thousand, or 6.4%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $1.6 million, or 10.8%, when compared to the same quarter in the prior year.
  • Average loans held for investment, excluding U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, grew $57.2 million, or 11.4% annualized, during the third quarter as compared to the previous quarter of $44.5 million, or 9.1% annualized.
  • The Company recognized a provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2022 of $615 thousand compared to $581 thousand in the second quarter of 2022 and $482 thousand in the third quarter of 2021. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans outstanding were (0.01%) for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 0.01% in the previous quarter and (0.01%) in the same quarter of 2021.
  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.05% at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, down from 0.06% at September 30, 2021.

