Truxton Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54, revenue of $256.3M

Oct. 20, 2022 9:07 AM ETTruxton Corporation (TRUX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Truxton press release (OTCPK:TRUX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54.
  • Revenue of $256.3M (+47.5% Y/Y).
  • Our net interest margin was 4.05% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, compared to 3.64% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022.
  • Total loans receivable were $13.83 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $13.92 billion at June 30, 2022. Total deposits were $18.54 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $19.58 billion at June 30, 2022. Total assets were $23.16 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $24.25 billion at June 30, 2022.
  • Non-performing loans at September 30, 2022, were $10.2 million, $24.8 million, $13.7 million, $204,000, $1.4 million and $11.4 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $61.7 million. Non-performing assets at September 30, 2022, were $10.2 million, $25.0 million, $14.0 million, $204,000, $1.4 million and $11.4 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $62.2 million.

