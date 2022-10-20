Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) -0.3% pre-market Thursday after reporting mixed Q3 results, with adjusted earnings that missed estimates and revenues that exceeded expectations, but both metrics fell from a year ago, as higher energy costs hurt margins.

Q3 net income fell to $760M, or $1.02/share, from $1.71B, or $2.23/share, in the prior-year period.

Q3 total revenues fell 4.9% Y/Y to $14.1B but finished ahead of estimates: Packaging & Specialty Plastics -5% Y/Y to $7.3B, as price gains and resilient demand in functional polymers were more than offset by lower polyethylene prices and reduced demand for industrial and consumer packaging in Europe; Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure -9% to $4.1B, as strong demand in energy, pharmaceutical, and mobility end-markets was more than offset by price declines and currency impacts; Performance Materials & Coatings +5% to $2.7B, as local price gains were more than offset by lower demand.

While sales fell, cost of sales rose 6.6% to $12.38B, and gross margin shrank to 12.3% from 21.7% a year ago.

Dow Inc. (DOW) said it outlined plans that "have the potential to deliver more than $1B in cost savings in 2023."

"Underlying demand remains resilient in the U.S., while high energy and feedstock costs are driving record inflation and impacting demand in the Eurozone, and ongoing lockdowns in China continue to pressure both consumer spending and infrastructure investments," CEO Jim Fitterling said.

Dow's (DOW) stock price return shows a 20% loss YTD and a 23% decline during the past year.