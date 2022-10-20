Santa Cruz County Bank GAAP EPS of $1.04, revenue of $19.91M

Oct. 20, 2022 9:14 AM ETSanta Cruz County Bank (SCZC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Santa Cruz County Bank press release (OTCQX:SCZC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.04.
  • Revenue of $19.91M (+12.9% Y/Y).
  • Record assets of $1.86 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $101.1 million or 6%, compared to June 30, 2022, and an increase of $162.4 million or 10%, compared to September 30, 2021.
  • Record gross loans (excluding PPP) of $1.23 billion, an increase of $40.5 million or 3%, compared to June 30, 2022, and an increase of $183.4 million or 17%, compared to September 30, 2021.
  • Record deposits of $1.66 billion, an increase of $101.0 million or 6%, compared to June 30, 2022, and an increase of $157.5 million or 11%, compared to September 30, 2021.
  • Record quarterly net income of $9.2 million, an increase of $2.8 million or 44%, compared to June 30, 2022, and an increase of $3.7 million or 67% compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
  • Provision for loan losses was a reversal of $317 thousand for the third quarter of 2022 compared to contributions of $622 thousand for the trailing quarter and $2.1 million for the same period in 2021. Based on quantitative factors alone the provision would have increased for the quarter; however, this was offset by a decrease in construction loans and elimination of a qualitative factor related to the pandemic.
  • Pretax, pre-provision net earnings were $12.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $9.7 million and $9.9 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
  • Net interest margin was 4.22% for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to 3.90% in the trailing quarter and 4.04% in the same quarter of 2021.
  • For the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, return on average assets was 2.01% and 1.49%, respectively, and the return on average tangible equity was 22.38% and 16.23%, respectively.
  • Efficiency ratio was 36.17% for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to 44.48% in the trailing quarter and 42.63% in the same quarter of 2021.
  • All capital ratios were above regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized institution with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.46%, as compared to 14.48% in the trailing quarter and 15.12% in the same quarter of 2021.
  • Nonaccrual loans totaled $2.4 million, or 0.19% of total loans as compared to $35 thousand in the trailing quarter, and $384 thousand in the same quarter of 2021.
  • Book value per share after cash dividends increased to $22.06 at September 30, 2022 compared to $21.73 at June 30, 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.