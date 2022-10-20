Santa Cruz County Bank GAAP EPS of $1.04, revenue of $19.91M
Oct. 20, 2022 9:14 AM ETSanta Cruz County Bank (SCZC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Santa Cruz County Bank press release (OTCQX:SCZC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.04.
- Revenue of $19.91M (+12.9% Y/Y).
- Record assets of $1.86 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $101.1 million or 6%, compared to June 30, 2022, and an increase of $162.4 million or 10%, compared to September 30, 2021.
- Record gross loans (excluding PPP) of $1.23 billion, an increase of $40.5 million or 3%, compared to June 30, 2022, and an increase of $183.4 million or 17%, compared to September 30, 2021.
- Record deposits of $1.66 billion, an increase of $101.0 million or 6%, compared to June 30, 2022, and an increase of $157.5 million or 11%, compared to September 30, 2021.
- Record quarterly net income of $9.2 million, an increase of $2.8 million or 44%, compared to June 30, 2022, and an increase of $3.7 million or 67% compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
- Provision for loan losses was a reversal of $317 thousand for the third quarter of 2022 compared to contributions of $622 thousand for the trailing quarter and $2.1 million for the same period in 2021. Based on quantitative factors alone the provision would have increased for the quarter; however, this was offset by a decrease in construction loans and elimination of a qualitative factor related to the pandemic.
- Pretax, pre-provision net earnings were $12.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $9.7 million and $9.9 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
- Net interest margin was 4.22% for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to 3.90% in the trailing quarter and 4.04% in the same quarter of 2021.
- For the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, return on average assets was 2.01% and 1.49%, respectively, and the return on average tangible equity was 22.38% and 16.23%, respectively.
- Efficiency ratio was 36.17% for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to 44.48% in the trailing quarter and 42.63% in the same quarter of 2021.
- All capital ratios were above regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized institution with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.46%, as compared to 14.48% in the trailing quarter and 15.12% in the same quarter of 2021.
- Nonaccrual loans totaled $2.4 million, or 0.19% of total loans as compared to $35 thousand in the trailing quarter, and $384 thousand in the same quarter of 2021.
- Book value per share after cash dividends increased to $22.06 at September 30, 2022 compared to $21.73 at June 30, 2022.
